Alabama Man Dies after Fall from Mississippi Parking Garage

by Alabama News Network Staff

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – An Alabama man who celebrated his birthday at a Mississippi casino died after he fell from the top of a parking garage. Authorities said it happened late Friday in Biloxi. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identifies the man as 45-year-old Joseph Baynes of Daphne, Alabama. Baynes, his wife, and another couple had been at Hard Rock Casino next to the Gulf of Mexico. Witnesses told officers that the group was returning to their vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage when Baynes jumped onto a support pillar, stumbled, and fell over the edge. His body was recovered from the water.

