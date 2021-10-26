Alligator Crawls Out of Drain at Apartment Complex in Mobile

by Alabama News Network Staff

People at an apartment complex in Mobile were paid a visit by an unusual guest as children were coming home from school: an alligator that crawled out of a storm drain.

Kenisha Miller and her boyfriend, Anthony Patterson, told WKRG-TV that they were driving home Monday afternoon when they stopped to do a double-take in a downtown Mobile neighborhood.

The couple tried to get police and wildlife officials to the scene quickly as the reptile inched toward the complex. A school bus was dropping off kids not even 50 feet down the street.

Wildlife officials safely captured the alligator and took it away.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)