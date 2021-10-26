Auburn Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin Won’t Say If He’s Vaccinated Against COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin declined to address his vaccination status days after the university imposed a mandate requiring all employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The university mandate, which went into effect last Friday, imposes a Dec. 8 deadline for employees to be vaccinated or they could face termination.

Harsin has declined to say whether he’s vaccinated since first asked during the Southeastern Conference media days in July. He says he is aware of the new policy.

This is part of the vaccine mandate announcement that Auburn made last week:

Employees who are not already fully vaccinated will need to start the vaccination process by the dates listed below to be able to achieve full vaccination by the Dec. 8 deadline.

Moderna: First dose by Oct. 27, 2021, and second dose by Nov. 24, 2021.

Pfizer: First dose by Nov. 3, 2021, and second dose by Nov. 24, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson: Dose needed by Nov. 24, 2021.

By Dec. 8, all employees must submit proof of full vaccination or receive an exemption. Failure to comply with this policy constitutes a Group I offense. Employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021, are subject to termination, in accordance with applicable university policies.

Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 in August, which forced him to isolate himself at home just before the start of football season.

