COVID-19 in Alabama: About 1 in 5 People Hospitalized Are Fully Vaccinated

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. It shows about 1 of every 5 people hospitalized are fully vaccinated.

Statistics for Tuesday, October 26, show that 21% of people who are in the hospital with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, compared to 77% who are not vaccinated and 2% who are partially vaccinated.

There are 482 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 11 of them children. The numbers for Monday were 503 and 7. A week ago, they were 652 and 15.

Right now, there are 1,524 staffed ICU beds in the state, compared to 1,357 ICU patients. That makes the staffed ICU bed surplus 167, which is down from 224 on Monday. A week ago, the surplus was 178.

The percentage of people in ICU with COVID-19 has dropped to 12%.