Legislative Committee Approves Redistricting Maps Ahead of Special Session

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republicans on a legislative committee have swiftly advanced proposed congressional and legislative districts ahead of this week’s special session.

The approval came over the objections of Democrats who said the process was rushed and the congressional map failed to reflect the state’s racial diversity.

The Joint Legislative Reapportionment Committee voted 15-6 to approve the map that maintains one congressional district likely to elect a Black representative.

Sen. Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) said there should be two such districts to reflect a state population that is 26% Black. The special session begins Thursday.

