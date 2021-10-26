Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to Host Job Retention Workshop Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is hoping to help those with a criminal record obtain employment skills.

In a partnership with Tuskegee University, the job retention workshop will be held on Thursday, October 28.

The workshop is geared towards people in need of employment after being in jail or have obtained a criminal record.

Several companies will be on-hand to take applications and there will be workshops to help with resume/cover letter writing, interview skills and other tips for filling out a job application.

For more information about Thursday’s job retention workshop, contact the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at 334-832-2503.