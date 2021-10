by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery County man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a metal pole in Crenshaw County.

State troopers say 32-year-old Ladarius Deon Brantley of Grady died late Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 331 in Highland Home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers have released no other information as they continue their investigation.