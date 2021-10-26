Quarterback Changes Possible for Georgia, Florida in Annual “Cocktail Party”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) fumbles the ball as Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

No. 1 Georgia and unranked Florida have unsettled quarterbacks situations heading into their annual rivalry football game known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart insists he doesn’t know whether Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels will start against the Gators.

Bennett has started the last three games while Daniels recovers from a strained lat. Florida coach Dan Mullen won’t definitively say whether Emory Jones or dynamic backup Anthony Richardson will start against Georgia’s vaunted defense.

Jones was benched in Florida’s 49-42 loss at LSU.

