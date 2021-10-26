Rain & Storms Wednesday Nt. Into Thursday AM

by Shane Butler

Big weather changes are on the way for our area but we still get one more fairly nice day before it goes down hill. Wednesday is looking partly sunny with temps warming nicely into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning will be a different story. Rain and storms will work through the area and some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threat will be storms producing damaging winds. This threat will be greatest across our southern and southwestern counties. The storms move out but the clouds and chance for showers lingers. There will be a brief period of clearing Thursday but the clouds will work back into the area as an area of low pressure hovers to our north. This upper low pressure system will funnel clouds and occasionally showers through our area Friday and Saturday. Temps will be cool underneath the cloud deck. We may only see high temps reaching the mid 60s both days. The low pressure moves out later Saturday night and this will put us under a clearing sky early Sunday. The rest of the day is looking sunny and temps respond with highs back into the lower to mid 70s. Trick or Treating weather conditions will be nice with clear skies and temps in the 60s early and falling into the 50s later.