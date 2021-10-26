Tuesday A Nice Fall Day; Rain Returns Wednesday Night

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was much cooler than Monday morning. Temperatures fell to near 50° courtesy of Monday night’s cold front. However, the sky was cloudless all morning. Temperatures rebounded into the 60s to near 70° by midday. Nice fall-like weather continues for the rest of the day. Humidity remains considerably lower than Monday, and a north breeze of 10 to 15 mph continues. Some high clouds could move into west Alabama this afternoon. Those high clouds continue to stream across our area overnight. Despite the clouds, low temperatures still fall to near 50° overnight.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs range from the mid to upper 70s. The daytime hours appear rain-free. However, showers and storms could arrive in west Alabama by the late evening. The chance for rain encompasses the rest of our area Wednesday night. There’s still some risk for strong or severe storms Wednesday night through very early Thursday morning. However, the threat area remains largely in far southwest Alabama. Although, the threat/risk area could still change between now and Wednesday night.

At the moment, it seems a warm front and associated higher instability will have a hard time moving further north than about Interstate 10 in northwest Florida. Near and south of the front, there’s some risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes. That’s why we need to keep a close eye on future model runs, in case it appears the risk area lifts a little further north. Any potential severe risk likely comes to an end by sunrise Thursday, as rain and storms exit Alabama and a front clears our area.

Some sunshine appears possible immediately behind Thursday’s front. That could allow daytime highs to reach the low to mid 70s. However, it may not last long. The upper level low associated with the Wednesday night storm system continues to spin to our north. Clouds wrap around the west side of the low and fill back into our area by Thursday night. A few showers, although light and relatively brief, remains possible through Thursday night. Lows fall into the low 50s.

Friday remains mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. A few showers appear possible, especially near the central part of the state. High temperatures probably won’t exceed the 60s. Friday night remains mostly cloudy and cool with lows near 50°.

The weather improves by the second half of Halloween weekend. However, Saturday likely remains mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. The rain chance remains small, with perhaps a few spotty, brief, light showers still possible. Temperatures may not exceed the 60s. Saturday night lows fall to near 50° as clouds finally gradually clear. Halloween Sunday looks sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We begin November with dry weather. Monday and Tuesday feature sunshine and some clouds with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.