2nd Suspect Charged in Death of Fallen Selma Police Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A second suspect is arrested and charged in the murder of fallen Selma police officer Marquis Moorer.

Moorer was killed while on lunch break at the Selma Square Apartments back in July — in an ambush style shooting.

Twenty-two year old Andrevious Carter of Selma was arrested by ALEA State Bureau of Investigation agents Monday.

He’s the second suspect charged in the officer’s death.

“And this might not be the end either,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“The investigation is ongoing. There could possibly be more arrests. We want to make sure that everybody that’s involved gets arrested.”

Carter was arraigned on capital murder and attempted murder charges in a Dallas County courtroom Wednesday morning.

He’s accused of shooting a rifle into Moorer’s apartment — and killing him and wounding his girlfriend.

“This has been a devastating situation for the community. And he was an on-duty officer and he got shot and killed with a rifle.

Eighteen year old Javonte Stubbs of Selma is also charged in the case.