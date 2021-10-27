A Nice Wednesday, But Severe Storms Possible Overnight

by Ben Lang

Wednesday looks like another nice Fall day for the most part. Morning lows fell into the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine was abundant during the morning, with temperatures approaching 70° at midday. The afternoon features sunshine and some clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, the tranquil weather comes to an end this evening. Potentially strong to severe storms arrive in west Alabama, gradually moving east tonight. The greatest severe weather risk is near the gulf coastline. However, a marginal (level 1/5) risk includes areas near and just north of highway 84. Damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes are the main hazards. Overall, the severe weather threat is very low.

Showers and storms appear likely across all of our area overnight outside of any severe risk. The initial round of storms could move into southeast Alabama after midnight. However, another line of showers and/or storms could move west to east through our area during the early morning right along a cold front. Winds increase in advance and just behind the front. A wind advisory begins at 10PM Wednesday night and continues until 1PM Thursday for much of our area. Non-storm winds could be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

The last of the rain along the cold front exits east Alabama Thursday morning. Sunshine could be plentiful immediately behind the front. Temperatures could warm into the 70s Thursday afternoon. However, clouds fill back in Thursday night. Otherwise, expect cool and windy conditions with lows in the low 50s. Spotty showers could be in the mix amongst the clouds too. Clouds and brief, light showers remain in Friday’s forecast. Could be a rough day with temperatures struggling to reach the 60s, and winds still westerly at 10 to 15 mph.

Clouds linger through Saturday. Temperatures may only reach the 60s. Clouds finally begin to clear Saturday night into Halloween Sunday. Halloween features a return to sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

The weather remains on the nicer side early next week as we welcome November. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s with sunshine and some clouds. Monday through Wednesday look like rain-free days. Lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s each night.