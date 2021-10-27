Alabama Man Convicted in Louisiana on Child Porn Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal jury in Louisiana has convicted an Alabama man of coercing a girl under the age of 12 to send him sexually explicit photos of herself to create child pornography. Federal prosecutors say in a news release that 45-year-old William Malone of Mobile was convicted Tuesday in Lafayette on seven charges, including five of producing child pornography. The statement says the investigation began after the girl told her mother that Malone had been sexually abusing her. Prosecutors say Malone was captain of a vessel that sailed out of Abbeville, Louisiana, and the images were on his phone and laptop, found in a search of that vessel.

