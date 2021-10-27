Pike Road Announces 12th Annual ‘Hay, Look at Us!’ Winners

by Carrington Cole

The 12th annual ‘Hay, Look at Us!’ Pike Road contest has selected this year’s winners.

Every October, the Town of Pike Road gets into the Fall spirit with a hay bale decorating contest involving neighborhoods and businesses. This year, 55 neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses participated in decorating unique hay bales for the community. The neighborhood and business winners were announced on Pike Road’s Facebook page.

Neighborhood Winners:

1st Place – Waterscapes

2nd Place – Foxwood

3rd Place – Boykin Lakes

Business/Organization Winners:

1st Place – Golden Animal Hospital

2nd Place – Pike Road Elementary School

3rd Place – Pike Road Arts Council

But, the contest isn’t over just yet. Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said that the public can vote for their favorite hay bale to win the ‘People’s Choice Award.’

“We don’t want just outside judges to be the determination of how people get recognized,” stated Mayor Stone. “So, what we’ve done is we have that category and then we have the ‘People’s Choice Award.’ Which means that between now and October 31st at 10 pm, and its very important 10 pm, you can go online and vote at our Facebook page and you can determine what you like and let us know.”

The ‘People’s Choice Award’ will be announced Halloween night.

A driving map of the hay bale locations are available to view online and the hay bales will be available to look at through November 7th.