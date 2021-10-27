Rain and Storms Return Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be warmer day with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but expect increasing clouds through the day. Rain and storms will move into Alabama after sunset tonight and continue through the early morning hours Thursday as a dynamic storm system moves out of the Plains.

No threat of severe weather across the northern 2/3 of Alabama as there will be no instability in place, but there could be some strong to possibly severe storms across the southern counties of the state. The SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for much of Southwest Alabama, with a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far north as Meridian, Camden, Greenville, and Troy through 7AM Thursday morning.

After 7AM Thursday, and through the midday hours Thursday, the SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for areas of Southeast Alabama, including Troy, Opp, and Dothan.

Within the risk areas, there is the potential of damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Not a major threat, but certainly something to watch as the system moves through the state.

Behind the front tomorrow, the sky will clear and we should see a decent amount of sun with highs in the low 70s along with breezy conditions. By the evening, clouds will move back in and scattered patches of light rain are expected due to an upper level low spinning over the Mid-South.

RAW FRIDAY: The upper low will hold over the region Friday and our Friday will remain a cloudy, chilly, and blustery day with temperatures struggling to reach 60°. Add in gusty northwesterly winds of 15-30 mph, it will feel much chillier. Some light rain is likely at times over portions of Alabama through Friday night.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Any lingering light rain should end Saturday morning, and we will forecast gradual clearing Saturday afternoon as the upper low lifts away from the region. Saturday will stay cool with a highs in the 60s. Sunday will be an amazing day of weather with sunshine in full supply along with a high in the low 70s.

THE FIRST WEEK OF NOVEMBER: For now the week looks dry with pleasant days and fair nights… highs in the 70s, while lows in the 40s are expected.

IN THE TROPICS: A deep, non-tropical low pressure system with storm-force winds is located less than 100 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The extratropical low is expected to meander off of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. coasts today, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. Thereafter, the low is expected to move eastward away from the United States, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or southeastward over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic through this weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!!!

Ryan