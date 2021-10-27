Rain & Storms Overnight!

by Shane Butler



Rain and storms will be moving into west Alabama this evening. This activity will spread eastward and move over our entire area overnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially across our southern counties. The main threat will be damaging wind gust. The tornado threat looks to stay closer to the gulf coast. Outside the storm threat will be strong southeasterly winds 10-15 mph with gust up to 30 mph. This may cause some limbs to break and some areas could lose power. Looks like the storms depart early Thursday but we’re in for a cloudy, damp, and windy weather pattern Friday into Saturday. Temps may only manage mid to upper 50s under the clouds and occasional showers Friday. The clouds begin to erode from west to east Saturday. It may take a while and areas east of I-65 may remain cloudy all day. Temps begin to climb and highs should reach the mid 60s. The area of low pressure responsible for the clouds will move farther away from us early Sunday. This will allow sunshine to return in full force and temps recover into the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Trick or Treating weather conditions will be cool with temps in the 50s under a clear sky.