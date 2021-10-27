Trinity tops Montgomery Catholic to win Volleyball 3A Championship

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA 51st VOLLYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Trinity Presbyterian 3, Montgomery Catholic 1

BIRMINGHAM – Trinity Presbyterian edged Montgomery city rival Montgomery Catholic 3-0 Wednesday to win its second straight Class 3A state volleyball championship.

The Wildcats (47-7), coached by Sarah Dubberly, posted a 28-26, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22 win at Bill Harris Arena to claim the school’s third state championship overall. Catholic (39-8), coached by Dubberly’s husband Sellers Dubberly, played in its first volleyball state final.

Junior setter Addison Cherry earned Class 3A state tourney MVP for the second year in a row with her floor leadership highlighted by 42 assists, nine digs and four kills. Emma Moody and Emma Kate Smith had 13 kills each and Reese Patterson had nine. Isabelle Hill also had nine digs.

Catholic’s strong hitters Lennon McAnnally and Allyse Rudolph had 14 and 12 kills, respectively, and Julienne Pharrams had eight. McAnnally also had eight digs, Rudolph had even and Mally Barranco had 11. Maria Schwarz had 17 assists and Audrey Trant totaled 15.

Classes 1A, 4A and 7A will play their championship matches Thursday at Bill Harris Arena with Class 1A at noon, 7A at noon and 4A at 2 p.m. All matches in both arenas are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network. Go to www.nfhsnetwork.com for more information on how to access the live-streams.

Class 3A All-Tourney Team

Addison Cherry, Trinity (MVP); Emma Moody, Trinity; Emma Kate Smith, Trinity; Lennon McNally, Montgomery Catholic; Allyse Rudolph, Montgomery Catholic; Julienne Pharrams, Montgomery Catholic.