Troy Seeks Upset of No. 24 Coastal Carolina Thursday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Trojans will face No. 24 Coastal Carolina Thursday night. The two teams are part of a four-way tie atop the Sun Belt East Division.

Coastal Carolina is looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season, when the Chanticleers squandered an early 14-point lead at Appalachian State before falling 30-27.

Coastal Carolina and Troy join Appalachian State and Georgia State in a four-way tie at 2-1 in the East Division. The loser of this game will fall further behind in the chase for the Sun Belt title game.

Overall, Troy is 4-3 while Coastal Carolina is 6-1. The game is on ESPN 2 at 6:30 p.m.

