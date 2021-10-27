Troy University Won’t Require Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University says it will not require that its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time.

In a statement, the university says that it does not hold federal government contracts that would have forced it to require the vaccine under orders from the Biden administration.

The university adds that Gov. Kay Ivey’s executive order directs state agencies not to enforce a federal vaccine mandate.

Troy says that its leadership will continue to monitor the situation and update its policies as needed, based on guidance from the state and federal governments.

Troy University says it continues to strongly urge all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves and others. Vaccinations remain available for free at the Troy Campus health center. In addition, faculty may continue to require masks/face coverings inside instructional settings, including classrooms and labs.

Last week, both the University of Alabama System and Auburn University said that because of federal contracts, they will require all employees at all campuses to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Unvaccinated employees would run the risk of being fired after that time.