Two Shot, One Killed on Biltmore Avenue in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured late Tuesday night.

Police say at about 10:15 p.m., they were called to the 2700 block of Biltmore Avenue, near Federal Drive. That’s where they found 24-year-0ld Ivory Brooks, Jr. and an unidentified woman, who had both been shot.

Police say Brooks was taken to a hospital by private car where he was pronounced dead. The woman’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to police. She was also taken to a hospital.

Police ask that if you know something about this shooting, to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Police have classified this as a death investigation at this time.