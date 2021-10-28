by Shane Butler

An area of low pressure to our north will play a factor in our weather through Saturday. The counter clockwise winds around the low will continue to funnel in gusty westerly winds and occasionally scattered areas of light rain. Temps will be held down and only manage upper 50s Friday and lower 60s Saturday. The low pressure system departs and the skies clear out for Sunday. Temps will respond and top out in the lower to mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Trick or Treating hours will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with temps in the 50s Saturday evening. Sunday is looking clear and cool with temps in the 50s. Next week starts out nice and sunny with temps warming into the mid 70s for highs. We see this lasting through Wednesday. Another frontal system will make a run at us late week. I’ll introduce the chance for showers Thursday and Friday. Longer range data is suggesting some much colder air spills into the state behind the frontal passage. This would mean a significant cool down for the first weekend in November. We shall keep you posted on that potential.