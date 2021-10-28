A Cloudy, Cool, And Breezy End To The Week

by Ben Lang

An overcast sky with showers and storms best described our weather around dawn Thursday. However, showers and storms departed our area by mid-morning. Some sunshine returned for many by midday. Winds became breezy as a cold front swept west to east through our area. The air isn’t particularly cool behind the front. Midday temperatures were in the 60s to low and mid 70s. However, winds remains breezy behind the front today. Expect a sustained southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. A wind advisory continues until 7PM for southwest Alabama. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph there.

Today’s sunshine won’t last long. Clouds fill back in this evening. A large upper level low situated to our northwest remains nearby through the first half of the weekend. That means a cloudy, cool, and windy weather pattern for us. A few spotty showers will be in the mix too. Some of those are possible Thursday night, with an otherwise cloudy sky and low in the low 50s.

Friday looks like a raw day, with an overcast sky, spotty showers, a breezy west wind, and cool temperatures. It’s likely temperatures remain shy of 60° all day long. Not much changes Friday night. It won’t be such a nice night in the stands of high school football fields, with temperatures in the 50s. Winds remain westerly near 10 mph too.

Cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions continue Saturday. High temperatures reach the low to mid 60s at best. The rain chance looks very small despite a mostly cloudy sky. It seems that by Saturday the upper-level low moves a bit further northeast. That limits much of the spotty shower activity to north Alabama. The low pulls further northeast and away from our area Saturday night. Clouds finally break apart Saturday night. Winds subside, and lows fall to near 50°.

Some clouds linger Halloween Sunday morning, but the rest of the day looks quite sunny. Temperatures rebound into the low and mid 70s for the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s during the evening and winds become near calm. Sunday certainly features the best trick-or-treat weather this weekend. Sunday night lows settle near 50°.

The weather looks rather nice for the first few days of next week. Monday through Wednesday feature highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Next Thursday could features some rain as the next cold front moves through Alabama. That front could set up dry and cooler weather for next weekend, but time will tell.