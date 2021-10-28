Biden Unveils Scaled Down $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden said in a nationally televised speech Thursday morning that he has reached a “historic” framework with Democrats in Congress on a scaled-back domestic policy plan.

Biden’s remarks at the White House come after he traveled early Thursday to Capitol Hill to pitch House Democrats on the package.

COVERAGE FROM CBS NEWS

COVERAGE FROM ABC NEWS

The proposal is now $1.75 trillion and without a paid family leave program and other priorities. But it’s still a sweeping plan with new health care, free-prekindergarten and climate change programs.

He told lawmakers in the plainest language: “I need your votes.” He wanted a deal before departing for global summits.

Progressive House Democrats want to see the fine print.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)