COVID-19 in Alabama: 21% of Those in Hospitals are Fully Vaccinated

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The latest numbers show that 21% of those in hospitals are fully vaccinated.

Statistics for Wednesday, October 27, show that 77% of those in hospitals are unvaccinated while 2% are partially vaccinated.

There are 475 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 9 of them children. The numbers for Tuesday were 482 and 11. A week ago, they were 626 and 19. The numbers have been steadily going down for weeks, although in recent days, the rate of the decline has slowed.

Right now, there are 1,533 staffed ICU beds in the state, compared to 1,356 ICU patients. That makes the staffed ICU bed surplus 177, up from 167 on Tuesday. A week ago, the surplus was 197. Recent numbers have hovered just below or above 200, though there have been fluctuations each day.

The percentage of people in ICU with COVID-19 is 13%.