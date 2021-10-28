COVID-19 in Alabama: Updated Hospitalization Numbers for Thursday, Oct. 28

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.

Statistics for Thursday, October 28, show 465 people are in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 8 of them children. The numbers for Wednesday were 475 and 9. A week ago, they were 574 and 13.

Thursday’s numbers show 76% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, while 2% are partially vaccinated and 22% are fully vaccinated.

There are 1,529 staffed ICU beds in the state, compared to 1,331 ICU patients. That makes the staffed ICU bed surplus 198, up from 177 on Wednesday. A week ago, the surplus was 197.

The percentage of people in ICU with COVID-19 is 12%. That has remained fairly steady in recent days.