Facebook Changing Its Corporate Name to “Meta”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his company’s corporate name will change to “Meta,” to emphasize its “metaverse” vision.

The flagship social network will keep its name.

Zuckerberg said the change is an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future.

Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

