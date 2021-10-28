Leadership Montgomery Hosts a ‘Mix and Mingle’ Event for Potential Members

by Carrington Cole

Leadership Montgomery held an event tonight at The Gin.

The event was a Torchbearers Class 14 Mix and Mingle for potential Leadership Montgomery candidates. Leadership Montgomery is a non-profit leadership development program where members can partner with community leaders to improve the Montgomery area. They are still looking for individuals who are between the ages of 22 – 39 to join the program.

Cheryl Johnson, President of Leadership Montgomery, was excited to share information about Leadership Montgomery to potential members.

“These are the young professionals that want to make a difference that may already be involved in Montgomery, but not sure they’re passionate or they may be looking for that passion and how to get connected,” stated Johnson. “So, we expose them to the leaders that they can start working for that to serve on boards or committees and then find out what their spark is; what they really want to do in Montgomery.”

Anybody interested in joining Leadership Montgomery can apply online. Applications are due February 4, 2022.