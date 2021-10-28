Lee Co. Sheriff: Man Admits to Stabbing His Own Dog

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after he admitted to stabbing his own dog with a pocket knife.

Investigators say on Friday, October 22, Lee County Animal Control found an injured dog in the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 280. The dog was taken to a veterinarian where it is being treated.

The sheriff’s office says the dog has several stab wounds to the chest and stomach area and bruising consistent with being beaten or kicked.

Investigators say a microchip in the dog showed that its owner is 32-year-old Andrew Lyndon Childs of Columbus, Georgia. They say after Childs admitted to the stabbing, he was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a class C felony. He has been released on a $5,000 bond.

If you have information about this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.