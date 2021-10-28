Man Killed in Armed Robbery at Selma Apartment Complex

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A 21 year man is dead following an early morning shooting at a Selma apartment complex.

Chief Kenta Fulford says the man was shot during an armed robbery at the Minter Terrace apartments — at around two o’clock Thursday morning.

He says the man later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case. And detectives are pursuing every lead.

Anyone with information that can help investigators — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.

Or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.