Montgomery County Deputies Investigating Business Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and needs your help in identifying the suspect.

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 12:15 A.M. investigators say someone entered the business in the 3000 block of Wetumpka Highway. Investigators say he stole a 2008 Imperial 20-foot black double axle equipment trailer.

If you know who this suspect is or where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.