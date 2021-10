by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Selma woman was killed in a wreck on U.S. Highway 80 in Lowndes County.

State troopers say 36-year-old Annick Rellier was killed when her SUV was hit by a tractor-trailer truck about two miles east of Lowndesboro.

The wreck happened about 7:35 a.m. this morning.

State troopers have released no other information about the wreck.