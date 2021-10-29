Birmingham Mom Arrested after 1-Year-Old Overdoses on Fentanyl

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman faces a charge of endangering a child after her 1-year-old daughter allegedly overdosed on drugs and had to be revived by first responders. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in Birmingham says it got a call from a woman who was screaming that her child had overdosed, apparently the powerful opioid painkiller fentanyl. Video from a police body camera shows an officer entering a house on Monday and finding a child unconscious on the floor as others were gathered inside. Police say the girl’s mother was arrested after telling officers the child had gotten into her drug paraphernalia and put something in her mouth.

