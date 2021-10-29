FDA Approves Kid-Size Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Doses for Children 5-11

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday.

They are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But there’s one more regulatory hurdle.

Next week, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated.

In the meantime, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. Kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

