Mainly Cloudy, Cool, And Breezy Through Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday was cloudy, cool, windy, and even wet at times for central and south Alabama. It had all the makings of a gloomy day, and it looks like our weather remains similar through Saturday. Friday evening features a cloudy sky, temperatures in the 50s, and a west wind of 5 to 10 mph. Isolated pockets of drizzle remain possible, but rain probably won’t be measurable. Overnight low temperatures settle near 50° under a cloudy sky.

Saturday remains mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Isolated pockets of drizzle remain possible. However, rain probably won’t be measurable. Winds remain sustained out of the west at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day. Clouds appear likely to finally, gradually break apart Saturday night. Lows fall to near 50°.

While some clouds could still be around during the morning, Halloween Sunday features plentiful sunshine. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s. Temperatures slide into the 50s Sunday evening. It will be cool but way less windy and the sky clear for the trick-or-treaters.

Sunshine and some clouds remain in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday of next week. Daytime highs range from the low to mid 70s each day. Overnight lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s each night.

Rain could re-enter the forecast around the end of next week. However, models have hardly been consistent over the last couple days. That goes for both rain coverage and which day features the best rain chance. Rain arrives in advance of a cold front. It could arrive anytime between Thursday and Friday, and could result in rain between Thursday and next Saturday. However, it seems likely the front delivers another shot of cool Fall air. High temperatures may only reach the 60s next Saturday.