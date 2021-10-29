Sidney Lanier Forfeits Seven games due to Ineligible Player

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY –Sidney Lanier High School has self-reported its football team played an ineligible player in violation of the AHSAA Academic Rule.

An ineligible student participated in all seven Class 6A, Region 2 contests this season, including six games won by the school. As a result, Sidney Lanier’s football program will be fined and must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in.

Those games include victories over non-region opponent Jeff Davis and Region 2 opponents Robert E. Lee High School, Valley High School, Park Crossing High School, Russell County High School and Carver High School. Therefore, Sidney Lanier’s season is 2-8 and Class 6A, Region 2 record is 0-7.

Therefore, the four qualifiers for the AHSAA Class 6A State Playoffs are now: Opelika (No. 1 seed); Robert E. Lee (No. 2 seed); Carver-Montgomery (No. 3 seed); and Eufaula (No. 4 seed).