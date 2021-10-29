Univ. of Alabama Updates Campus Face Mask Policy

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama has announced changes to its campus face mask policy, effective Nov. 5.

On that date, the university says face coverings will no longer be required for fully-vaccinated people in most University of Alabama facilities.

However, masks will still be required for people in these situations:

For unvaccinated individuals indoors and in crowded outdoor settings or during outdoor activities that involve sustained close contact with others who are unvaccinated

For all individuals in patient clinical-care settings, including the University Medical Center, the Student Health Center, the Capstone Village assisted living and specialty care units, Brewer-Porch Children’s Center, and the Working on Womanhood program

For all individuals on Crimson Ride buses

Unvaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks when eating or drinking while maintaining appropriate distancing, when alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls and a closed door, while actively exercising or in residence hall rooms.

To the extent practicable, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should maintain social distancing.

Anyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, should feel comfortable choosing to wear a mask, even when not required.

These face covering requirements may be updated as necessary to comply with changes to federal guidance or as needed to respond to a substantial rise in community transmission.

On Oct. 22, UA announced that Executive Order 14042 and guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force require UA to ensure all employees, including student employees, are fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, 2021, unless granted an approved medical, disability, or religious exemption.

— Information from the University of Alabama