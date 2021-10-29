UPDATE: Redistricting Maps Heading for Votes on Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican-led committees in the Alabama Legislature have advanced new legislative and congressional districts for floor votes on Monday.

Committees approved the new district lines Friday.

The House State Government Committee voted along party lines to approve new lines for the state’s seven congressional districts and 105 districts in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Democrats voted against the plans, saying the proposed congressional lines don’t reflect a state that has grown more diverse and pack their supporters into a single congressional district.

Several Republicans also aren’t happy, saying the maps sacrifice their districts for other party priorities.

