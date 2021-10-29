WCCS Talent Search Sponsors Red Ribbon Week in Area Schools

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Internationally known motivational speaker was in Selma for Red Ribbon Week — encouraging students to stay away from illegal drugs.

Dr. Fairest Hill of Tampa Bay, Florida — uses a lively presentation — to promote drug-free living.

“I call it making healthy choices for a healthy lifestyle,” said Hill.

The former drummer for the R&B group — the Gap Band — now marches to the beat of a different drum. Using his music to engage his audience — to share words of warning — about the consequences of drugs — along with words of wisdom — and encouragement.

“It’s important for them to know their value and know who they are. And I talk about purpose. Understanding the fact that you are here for a purpose. Your life counts for something. Your value is in your purpose and your purpose is in your value,” Hill said.

School of Discovery was one of eight schools in Dallas and Perry counties — that Hill visited during Red Ribbon Week.

“He had the kids singing along with him, he had some of my faculty members up there singing with him and everything. He did an awesome job,” said Principal Jason Munford.

“I tell people about being different. You’re born an original don’t die being a copy. If two of us are the same then one of us is unnecessary,” said Hill.

“Find your voice. Don’t be an echo of someone else.”

The Red Ribbon Week presentations were sponsored by the the Educational Talent Search Program at Wallace Community College Selma.