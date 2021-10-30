Alabama A&M Pulls Away from Alabama State in Magic City Classic, Winning 42-28

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama A&M was able to pull away from Alabama State in the second half of the 80th Annual Magic City Classic in Birmingham, winning the game 42-28.

The teams were tied 21-21 in the third quarter before Alabama A&M scored on back-to-back possessions.

Alabama State (3-3; 2-3 SWAC) put up 360 yards of offense, compared to A&M’s 457. ASU did win the time of possession battle. ASU quarterback Ryan Nettles completed 24 of 38 passes for 243 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

Alabama State travels to Prairie View A&M on Saturday, November 6.