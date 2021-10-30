Atlanta Braves One Win Away from World Series Title with 3-2 Victory over Astros

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Atlanta Braves are one win from their first World Series title in 26 years.

Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 4.

Atlanta has a commanding three games to one lead and can wrap up the championship Sunday night at home.

A huge shoutout goes to unlikely hero Kyle Wright, who provided 4 2/3 gritty innings out of the bullpen after spending most of the season in the minors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)