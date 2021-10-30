Attorney General Steve Marshall Files Lawsuit to Block Federal Vaccine Mandate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that he has filed a lawsuit to block the federal-contractor COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit was filed by Marshall and the attorneys general of Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

The federal contractor vaccine mandate is what has led the University of Alabama System and Auburn University to require vaccines for all employees at all campuses by Dec. 8. Employees who aren’t vaccinated at that time could be fired.

“Within the last ten days, the Biden administration informed a number of Alabama state agencies and institutions that they are subject to his federal-contractor vaccine mandate and must, therefore, force their employees to be vaccinated,” Marshall said in a statement.

“This order was strategically designed with an unreasonable timetable to exert maximum coercive pressure on states—such that they are faced with either vaccinating a large percentage of their public and private work forces in a matter of weeks, or else they are barred from contracting with the federal government,” he said.