Big Night for Bo Nix as No. 18 Auburn Defeats No. 10 Ole Miss

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix passed for 276 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores and No. 18 Auburn’s defense made a number of big stops in a 31-20 victory over 10th-ranked Mississippi on Saturday night.

The Tigers remains the top challenger to No. 3 Alabama in the SEC’s Western Division with Nix winning a quarterback duel with Heisman candidate Matt Corral. Corral injured his ankle early in the game, but was able to return to the game.

The Rebels had their three-game win streak end after squandering four second-half scoring chances, three with failed fourth down passes in field goal range. Plus Jaylin Simpson intercepted a pass in the end zone midway through the fourth.

Auburn’s next game is at Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 6.

