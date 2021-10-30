COVID-19 in Alabama: Staffed ICU Bed Surplus Rises Above 200

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association says the surplus of staffed ICU beds at the state’s hospitals has again risen above 200.

Statistics for Friday, October 29, show there are 1,525 staffed ICU beds in the state, compared to 1,293 ICU patients. That makes the staffed ICU bed surplus 232. It was 198 on Thursday and 189 a week ago.

The last time the ICU bed surplus was above 200 was Monday, October 25, when it was 224. Most days, it has been just below 200.

12% of the people in ICU have COVID-19.

There are now 429 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, four of them children. On Thursday, the numbers were 465 and 8. A week ago, they were 537 and 11.

Friday’s numbers show 76% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, while 3% are partially vaccinated and 21% are fully vaccinated.