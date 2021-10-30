Dreary Day Today, But Sunshine Expected Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Clouds have been hanging around all day, with some on and off drizzles across the area. Temperatures have barely got into the 60s, with several places not even getting out of the 50s!

TONIGHT: Clouds will persist into the evening, along with the chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will not drop too much from what the daytime temperature was, only falling to around 50°.

TOMORROW: Those pesky cloudy skies will begin to clear by the morning time, leaving us waking up to some sunshine! A clear and sunny day is expected tomorrow, with highs right around 70°, with winds dying down as well.

EXTENDED: We will start to see a slight warming trend into the week, as temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s. However, temps will start to ease back down by midweek, and low 60s will be around for next weekend, with a slight chance of rain.