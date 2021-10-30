LACEUP – Week Ten Highlights and Scores
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 10 Results
CLASS 7A
Baker 51, Davidson 35
Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7
Fairhope 49, Murphy 18
Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34
Huntsville 21, Decatur 7
Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7
Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0
CLASS 6A
Arab 45, Boaz 14
Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8
Benjamin Russell 35, Sylacauga 28
Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14
Calera 31, Chelsea 21
Chilton County 14, Marbury 10
Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0
Fort Payne 32, North Jackson 7
Gardendale 27, Florence 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Demopolis 7
Hueytown 57, Spain Park 21
Jackson-Olin 48, Wenonah 7
Jasper 41, Bessemer City 14
Minor 35, Woodlawn 14
Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7
Pelham 10, Homewood 7
Pinson Valley 15, Lee-Montgomery 14
Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20
Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3
Beauregard 35, Holt 0
Central Clay County 30, Handley 16
Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
Fairview 57, Holly Pond 16
John Carroll Catholic 49, St. Clair County 0
Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian 40
Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Vigor 20
Tallassee 41, Carroll 35
UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0
West Point 69, Curry 20
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 31, Montgomery Academy 21
Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16
Bullock County 1, Carver-Birmingham 0, forfeit
Cleburne County 55, Randolph County 0
DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2
Deshler 41, Colbert County 0
Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20
Gordo 43, Pickens County 14
Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20
Mobile Christian 27, B.C. Rain 16
Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7
New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Rogers 21, Lexington 13
Saint James 42, Trinity Presbyterian 35
St. Michael Catholic 48, Millry 6
White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6
CLASS 3A
Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0
Childersburg 39, Fayetteville 0
Clements 54, Hatton 30
Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6
Cottage Hill Christian 17, St. Luke’s Episcopal 12
Danville 35, Lawrence County 28
East Lawrence 47, Sheffield 34
Excel 54, Monroe County 8
Flomaton 42, Escambia County 0
Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7
Geraldine 53, Crossville 0
Greensboro 20, Greene County 18
Hokes Bluff 42, Sardis 12
J.B. Pennington 28, Locust Fork 7
Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8
Oakman 26, Cordova 12
Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8
Plainview 49, Glencoe 13
Providence Christian 33, Florala 20
Reeltown 40, Holtville 26
Slocomb 58 Geneva County 20
Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14
Sylvania 42, North Sand Mountain 20
Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14
CLASS 2A
Cleveland 42, Susan Moore 19
Horseshoe Bend 14, Woodland 6
LaFayette 30, Beulah 0
Luverne 41, Georgiana 7
Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14
Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13
Section 53, Woodville 6
Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19
Sulligent 43, South Lamar 21
Tanner 42, Waterloo 16
Tharptown 28, Vina 0
Thorsby 36, Billingsley 14
Vincent 34, Prattville Christian 6
Westbrook Christian 37, Donoho 26
Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 20, A.L. Johnson 16
Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15
Gaylesville 52, Alabama School/Deaf 16
Keith 14, Isabella 7
Lynn 41, Cherokee 0
Meek 22, Sumiton Christian 20
Ragland 44, Asbury 6
Southern Choctaw 49, Washington County 20
Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19
Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14
Winterboro 34, Berry 20