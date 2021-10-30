Two Men Shot on Carmichael Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say two men were shot on Carmichael Road just before dawn Saturday morning.

Police say at about 4:30 a.m., they were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, just inside the Eastern Bypass. That’s where they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

In addition, police learned that another man had gone to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound from the same incident.

Police say there have been no arrests. They have released no other information about the case.