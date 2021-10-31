18 Teams Compete in Montgomery Lions Club Chili Cookoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Amateurs and professional chefs came together with their best recipes to take part in the Annual Montgomery Lions Club Chili Cookoff at Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday.

The cool and damp weather was perfect for people to taste-test all sorts of chili concoctions.

It’s more than food, this event is also a fundraiser for the charities that the Montgomery Lions Club supports.

18 teams competed for the best tasting chili. Winners were chosen by judges who handed out first, second, third and fourth place trophies. There was also a People’s Choice Award trophy in which people who taste the various types of chili voted for their favorite.

The recipes were split into different award categories — meat, poultry, vegetarian, wild game and an overall winner for both restaurants and amateurs.

“Obviously this is the best type of weather right now, we’re going into the fall, and because you can almost do anything with chili, any type of ingredient can go in it, it always really appeals to everybody,” Amy Strickland of the Montgomery Lions Club told Alabama News Network.

For more information and donations, contact Amy Strickland at montgomerylionsclub@gmail.com.