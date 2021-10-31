AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Moves Up to No. 12; Alabama Still No. 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

With Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss, the Tigers have climbed to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Auburn beat Ole Miss 31-20 to move up from No. 18, while the Rebels, which had been No. 10, fell to No. 15.

Alabama, which had a bye week, remained at No. 3.

Unbeaten Georgia again claimed all 63 first-place votes for the fourth straight week to keep its spot atop the poll. Elsewhere, Michigan State moved up to No. 5 and Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history.

This is the final AP poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Georgia (63 first-place votes) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Michigan State Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Wake Forest Oklahoma State Auburn Texas A&M Baylor Ole Miss UTSA BYU Kentucky Iowa Houston Coastal Carolina Penn State SMU Louisiana Fresno State

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2.

