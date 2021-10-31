BOO-tiful Halloween, With A Warming Trend And Another Cold Front On The Way

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Temperatures have been comfortable for Halloween, as most areas have been hovering right around 70°, with mainly clear skies. A little bit of a breeze has been around, but overall a very nice Halloween day.

TONIGHT: Clear conditions are expected to persist into the evening, with lows falling in the mid 40s. The breeze will calm down, as well.

TOMORROW: Monday will feature a slight warming trend, with temperatures in the mid 70s and mainly clear skies.

EXTENDED: The first couple days of the week will be in the mid 70s, but a cold front will bring mid 60s and some rain chances by Thursday, along with cooler low temperatures! There is a chance that lows in the 30s could be seen by the weekend. After Thursday, we will also be drying out, rain wise.