by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man was shot on Saturday night.

Police say at about 9:10 p.m., they were called to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way, just off Troy Highway south of Eastern Boulevard. That’s where they say they learned that a man had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the injury is non-life threatening.

They have made no arrests and have released no other information about the shooting.